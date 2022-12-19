A U.S. Air Force aircrew member assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducts preflight checks of his B-52 Stratofortress aircraft in support of a bomber task force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. Bomber missions demonstrate our long-range precision strike capabilities, which are integral to enforcing a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 16:05 Photo ID: 7573217 VIRIN: 221220-F-QP712-0031 Resolution: 4490x2988 Size: 7.4 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.