15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dalton Roberts, C-17A Globemaster III aircraft loadmaster assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, completes preflight forms in support of a bomber task force at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. BTFs enhance readiness, including joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

