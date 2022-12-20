U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dalton Roberts, C-17A Globemaster III aircraft loadmaster assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, completes preflight forms in support of a bomber task force at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. BTFs enhance readiness, including joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 16:05
|Photo ID:
|7573225
|VIRIN:
|221220-F-QP712-0249
|Resolution:
|4850x3227
|Size:
|8.38 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT