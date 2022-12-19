15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force

A U.S. Air Force aircrew member assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducts preflight checks of a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft in support of a bomber task force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the USAF’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the NDS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

