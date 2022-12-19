15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force

A U.S. Air Force aircrew member assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducts preflight checks of a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft in support of a bomber task force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the USAF’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the NDS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 16:05
|Photo ID:
|7573220
|VIRIN:
|221220-F-QP712-0055
|Resolution:
|3408x2267
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
