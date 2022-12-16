U.S. Air Force Airmen rest aboard a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft over the U.S. Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility Dec. 16, 2022. The U.S. Air Force leverages platforms like the C-17 to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances to enable the Joint Force, partners and Allies anytime, anyplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 16:05 Photo ID: 7573213 VIRIN: 221216-F-QP712-0357 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.12 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.