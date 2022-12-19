U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, is deployed in support of a bomber task force at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. BTFs underscore our long-range precision strike capabilities that enhance PACAF’s lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 16:05
|Photo ID:
|7573221
|VIRIN:
|221220-F-QP712-0045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.8 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
