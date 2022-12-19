Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 12 of 16]

    15th Airlift Squadron supports Bomber Task Force

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, is deployed in support of a bomber task force at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. BTFs underscore our long-range precision strike capabilities that enhance PACAF’s lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

