Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight prepares to secure and dispose of unexploded ordnance during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. The exercise is part of an effort to incorporate Agile Combat Employment, a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability and continue to generate combat power despite enemy attempts at saturation attacks on forward airfields. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Shelby Hawkins)

