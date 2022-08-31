Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight prepare to secure and dispose of unexploded ordnance during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. Agile Combat Employment is a warfighting concept that will increase survivability and allow for the generation of combat power despite enemy attempts at saturation attacks on forward airfields. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Shelby Hawkins)

