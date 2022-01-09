A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off of the runway during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. Agile Combat Employment is a warfighting concept that will increase survivability and allow for the generation of combat power despite enemy attempts at saturation attacks on forward airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 05:42 Photo ID: 7411261 VIRIN: 220908-F-TE598-1226 Resolution: 4383x2926 Size: 1.57 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.