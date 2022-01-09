Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron prepare to load munitions on an MJ-1 "Jammer" during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The 35th Fighter Wing conducted a readiness exercise to train and test the response and procedures for deployment and combat contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern

