U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing provides first responder care after simulated aerial missile attacks during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. Beverly Sunrise is an exercise designed to train and test the response and procedures for deployment and combat contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwian Hanks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 05:41 Photo ID: 7411251 VIRIN: 220831-F-DJ879-1033 Resolution: 7817x5211 Size: 10.65 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.