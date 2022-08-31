Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight prepares to secure and dispose of unexploded ordnance during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. Beverly Sunrise is an exercise designed to train and test the response and procedures for deployment and combat contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Shelby Hawkins)

