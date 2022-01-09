Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron throws up the “Panther Paw” before taxing an F-16 Fighting Falcon onto the runway during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The exercise incorporates Agile Combat Employment, a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability and continue to generate combat power despite enemy attempts at saturation attacks on forward airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

