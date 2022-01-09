Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 [Image 17 of 19]

    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron prepare to transport munitions from an MJ-1 "Jammer" to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. Agile Combat Employment is a warfighting concept that will increase survivability and allow for the generation of combat power despite enemy attempts at saturation attacks on forward airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7411259
    VIRIN: 220901-F-MI946-1055
    Resolution: 8139x5426
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Agile Combat Employment
    Beverly Sunrise 22-06

