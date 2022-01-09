Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron prepare to transport munitions from an MJ-1 "Jammer" to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. Agile Combat Employment is a warfighting concept that will increase survivability and allow for the generation of combat power despite enemy attempts at saturation attacks on forward airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

Date Taken: 09.01.2022
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP