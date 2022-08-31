U.S. Air Force firetrucks assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron responds to simulated aerial missile attacks during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. The 35th Fighter Wing conducted a readiness exercise to train and test the response and procedures for deployment and combat contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwian Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 05:41
|Photo ID:
|7411250
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-DJ879-1107
|Resolution:
|7462x4975
|Size:
|14.85 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
