Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

U.S. Air Force firetrucks assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron responds to simulated aerial missile attacks during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. The 35th Fighter Wing conducted a readiness exercise to train and test the response and procedures for deployment and combat contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwian Hanks)

Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP