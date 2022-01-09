Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron waits to marshal an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. Beverly Sunrise is an exercise designed to train and test the response and procedures for deployment and combat contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP