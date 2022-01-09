Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 [Image 16 of 19]

    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon onto the runway during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The 35th Fighter Wing conducted a readiness exercise to train and test the response and procedures for deployment and combat contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7411258
    VIRIN: 220908-F-TE598-1013
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06
    Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Agile Combat Employment
    Beverly Sunrise 22-06

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT