A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon onto the runway during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The 35th Fighter Wing conducted a readiness exercise to train and test the response and procedures for deployment and combat contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 05:41
|Photo ID:
|7411258
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-TE598-1013
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT