Misawa Air Base Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon onto the runway during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The 35th Fighter Wing conducted a readiness exercise to train and test the response and procedures for deployment and combat contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

Date Taken: 09.01.2022