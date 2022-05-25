Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters

A UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter crewed by U.S. Army soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, and firefighters from Westover Air Reserve Base Fire Department, lifts off with a Bambi Bucket in tow during aerial firefighting training at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. Bambi Buckets are able to be reused after dumping their payload and do not interfere with the landing of the aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Date Taken: 05.25.2022
Location: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US