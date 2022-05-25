Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 12 of 17]

    Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters

    WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter crewed by U.S. Army soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, and firefighters from Westover Air Reserve Base Fire Department, carries water in a Bambi Bucket to extinguish a simulated fire during aerial firefighting training at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. The simulated fire was created by personnel on the ground employing multiple M18 smoke grenades. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 18:33
    Photo ID: 7261229
    VIRIN: 220525-Z-QC464-1252
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.94 MB
    Location: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CTARNG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard
    CT Guard

