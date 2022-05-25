Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters

A UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter crewed by U.S. Army soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, and firefighters from Westover Air Reserve Base Fire Department, carries water in a Bambi Bucket to extinguish a simulated fire during aerial firefighting training at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. The simulated fire was created by personnel on the ground employing multiple M18 smoke grenades. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

