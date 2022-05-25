Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters

U.S. Army Sgt. Miles Wilson, a crew chief assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, looks out over Westover Air Reserve Base during a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter flight at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. Wilson would act as a spotter during transportation of the Bambi Bucket to its target, watching out for and identifying obstacles that could impact or obstruct the bucket and potentially create safety hazards for the helicopter and its crew. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

