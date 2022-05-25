A Bambi Bucket suspended by a UH-60M helicopter from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, glides across the surface of a pool of water at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. Bambi Buckets are able to be stored inside the passenger compartment of the Blackhawk and are quickly employable by the crew after expanding and attaching the bucket on the ground. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 18:33 Photo ID: 7261227 VIRIN: 220525-Z-QC464-1210 Resolution: 4558x3039 Size: 11.48 MB Location: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.