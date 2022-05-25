U.S. Army Sgt. Miles Wilson, a crew chief assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, gives an overview of the UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter to Westover Air Reserve Base Fire Department firefighters at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. As part of the overview, Wilson, and other members of the crew, let the firefighters go inside the helicopter to familiarize themselves with the aircraft and to identify ways to rescue crew members in the event of a crash. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 18:33 Photo ID: 7261210 VIRIN: 220525-Z-QC464-1060 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.61 MB Location: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.