A UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter crewed by U.S. Army soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, and firefighters from Westover Air Reserve Base Fire Department, hovers over a simulated fire during aerial firefighting training at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. Westover ARB Firefighters created simulated fires using cones on the ground, which allowed crews to be graded on their accuracy with the Bambi Bucket. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 18:34 Photo ID: 7261231 VIRIN: 220525-Z-QC464-1265 Resolution: 4668x3112 Size: 9.53 MB Location: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.