U.S. Army Sgt. Ryann Gummoe, a crew chief assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, rides inside a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. Off to the side of Gummoe is a helicopter bucket, also known as a Bambi Bucket, which is used in aerial firefighting to transport water to combat a fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7261223
|VIRIN:
|220525-Z-QC464-1138
|Resolution:
|6626x3821
|Size:
|20.67 MB
|Location:
|WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT