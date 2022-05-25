Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters

U.S. Army Sgt. Ryann Gummoe, a crew chief assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, rides inside a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. Off to the side of Gummoe is a helicopter bucket, also known as a Bambi Bucket, which is used in aerial firefighting to transport water to combat a fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

