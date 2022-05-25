(U.S. Army Sgt. Ryann Gummoe, a crew chief assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, conducts a pre-flight check outside a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter at the Connecticut Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, Windsor Locks, Connecticut, May 25, 2022. Aviators from the 142nd traveled to Westover Air Reserve Base, or Westover ARB, to conduct aerial firefighting training with the Westover Air Reserve Base Fire Department. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 18:33 Photo ID: 7261208 VIRIN: 220525-Z-QC464-1015 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.96 MB Location: WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.