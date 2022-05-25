Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters

A UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter crewed by U.S. Army soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, and firefighters from Westover Air Reserve Base Fire Department, releases water over a simulated fire during aerial firefighting training at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. The Bambi Bucket, first developed in 1982, can carry and release up to 324 gallons of water. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

