Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters

U.S. Army Sgt. Ryann Gummoe, a crew chief assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, looks out over Westover Air Reserve Base during a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter flight at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. As a crew chief, Gummoe’s responsibilities would include maintaining the aircraft and watching out for potential safety hazards during the flight and subsequent training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

