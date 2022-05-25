Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters

A Bambi Bucket suspended by a UH-60M helicopter from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, makes contact with the surface of a pool of water at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. Once a Bambi Bucket is set up and suspended from the aircraft, the aircrew must find a body of water and slowly lower the helicopter so that the bucket can submerge and fill with water. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

