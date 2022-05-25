A Bambi Bucket suspended by a UH-60M helicopter from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, makes contact with the surface of a pool of water at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. Once a Bambi Bucket is set up and suspended from the aircraft, the aircrew must find a body of water and slowly lower the helicopter so that the bucket can submerge and fill with water. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7261228
|VIRIN:
|220525-Z-QC464-1224
|Resolution:
|2990x3738
|Size:
|10.15 MB
|Location:
|WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
