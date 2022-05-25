Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 2 of 17]

    Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters

    WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, flies over the tarmac of Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. Aviators from the 142nd traveled to Westover Air Reserve Base, or Westover ARB, to conduct aerial firefighting training with the Westover Air Reserve Base Fire Department. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    This work, Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CTARNG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard
    CT Guard

