A UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, flies over the tarmac of Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. Aviators from the 142nd traveled to Westover Air Reserve Base, or Westover ARB, to conduct aerial firefighting training with the Westover Air Reserve Base Fire Department. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Location: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
This work, Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.