A firefighter from the Westover Air Reserve Base Fire Department, left, sits next to U.S. Army Sgt. Miles Wilson, right, a crew chief assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter flight at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts, May 25, 2022. Firefighters from Westover were taken aboard the helicopter and given the opportunity to hone their aerial firefighting skills using a Bambi Bucket. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 18:33 Photo ID: 7261224 VIRIN: 220525-Z-QC464-1154 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.58 MB Location: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Army Aviators Train With Westover AFB Firefighters [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.