    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 13 of 13]

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    UTQIAGVIK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A polar bear guard with the Ukpeagvik Inupiat Corporation (UIC) stands for a portrait during Exercise Polar Quake in Utqiagvik, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. The UIC provided snow machines, equipment, security, and localized knowledge to help the U.S. Airmen succeed during Exercise Polar Quake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kieth Holcomb)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 19:48
    Photo ID: 7023976
    VIRIN: 220113-F-WW501-1126
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.24 MB
    Location: UTQIAGVIK, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Keith Holcomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    TACP
    Barrow
    3rd ASOS
    Point Barrow
    Utqiagvik
    Polar Quake

