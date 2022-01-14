TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen assigned to the 1st Air Support Operations Group, supported by Pararescuemen assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron and polar bear guards from Utqiagvik, Alaska, conduct command and control operations in support of Exercise Polar Quake near the Arctic Ocean, Jan. 13, 2022. The exercise was designed to test the capabilities and limitations of current TACP training and equipment in an austere Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

