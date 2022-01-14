Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 6 of 13]

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    UTQIAGVIK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen assigned to the 1st Air Support Operations Group, supported by Pararescuemen assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron and polar bear guards from Utqiagvik, Alaska, conduct command and control operations in support of Exercise Polar Quake near the Arctic Ocean, Jan. 13, 2022. The exercise was designed to test the capabilities and limitations of current TACP training and equipment in an austere Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 19:49
    Photo ID: 7023965
    VIRIN: 210114-F-WV456-0858
    Resolution: 5546x3690
    Size: 17.84 MB
    Location: UTQIAGVIK, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean, by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    TAGS

    Arctic
    TACP
    Barrow
    3rd ASOS
    Point Barrow
    Utqiagvik
    Polar Quake

