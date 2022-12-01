U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenten Collins (left) and Staff Sgt. Matthew Glinski (right), both 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Strike Team supervisors, unpack and prepare to use High Frequency communication equipment before a successful demonstration of remote command and control capabilities in support of Exercise Polar Quake at Point Barrow, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2022. The Tactical Air Control Party strike team sent and received communications from the Tactical Operations Center at predetermined locations, demonstrating their ability to communicate and move effectively in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 19:48
|Photo ID:
|7023971
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-WW501-1108
|Resolution:
|1837x1225
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|POINT BARROW, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Keith Holcomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
