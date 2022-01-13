TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

U.S. Air Force Airman Gabriel Noud, a communications apprentice assigned to the 673rd Communications Squadron, prepares radio equipment to send and receive communications with the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Strike Team in support of Exercise Polar Quake in Utqiagvik, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. Noud provided essential communications equipment support ensuring the equipment in the Tactical Operations Center was secure and fully functioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

