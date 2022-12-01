TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Glinski, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Strike Team supervisor, unpacks communication equipment during Exercise Polar Quake at Point Barrow, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2022. The Tactical Air Control Party strike team worked to provide communication capabilities from great distances around the Arctic Ocean during Exercise Polar Quake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

