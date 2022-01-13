Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    POINT BARROW, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Spellman, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of vehicle maintenance, discusses vehicle and logistics considerations in support of Exercise Polar Quake at Point Barrow, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. As the sole vehicle maintenance Airman supporting the exercise, Spellman was responsible for coordinating and conducting the transportation, field testing, and maintenance of various vehicles including snow machines and side-by-sides in the remote Arctic landscape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 19:50
    Photo ID: 7023961
    VIRIN: 210113-F-WV456-0568
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.47 MB
    Location: POINT BARROW, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean, by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    Arctic
    TACP
    Barrow
    3rd ASOS
    Point Barrow
    Utqiagvik
    Polar Quake

