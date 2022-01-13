U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Spellman, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of vehicle maintenance, discusses vehicle and logistics considerations in support of Exercise Polar Quake at Point Barrow, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. As the sole vehicle maintenance Airman supporting the exercise, Spellman was responsible for coordinating and conducting the transportation, field testing, and maintenance of various vehicles including snow machines and side-by-sides in the remote Arctic landscape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 19:50 Photo ID: 7023961 VIRIN: 210113-F-WV456-0568 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.47 MB Location: POINT BARROW, AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.