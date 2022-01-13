U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Spellman, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of vehicle maintenance, discusses vehicle and logistics considerations in support of Exercise Polar Quake at Point Barrow, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. As the sole vehicle maintenance Airman supporting the exercise, Spellman was responsible for coordinating and conducting the transportation, field testing, and maintenance of various vehicles including snow machines and side-by-sides in the remote Arctic landscape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7023961
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-WV456-0568
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.47 MB
|Location:
|POINT BARROW, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
LEAVE A COMMENT