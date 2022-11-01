Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    POINT BARROW, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Spellman, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of vehicle maintenance, stops to check his location during Exercise Polar Quake at Point Barrow, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2022. Many challenges arise when operating in the Arctic, this provided a unique aspect to the training accomplished at the northernmost point in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 19:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean, by SrA Keith Holcomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    TACP
    Barrow
    3rd ASOS
    Point Barrow
    Utqiagvik
    Polar Quake

