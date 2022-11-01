TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Spellman, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of vehicle maintenance, stops to check his location during Exercise Polar Quake at Point Barrow, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2022. Many challenges arise when operating in the Arctic, this provided a unique aspect to the training accomplished at the northernmost point in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

