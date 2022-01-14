Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 7 of 13]

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    UTQIAGVIK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tristen Koolman, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron precision strike operator, discusses the best way to set up a remote command and control (C2) node in support of Exercise Polar Quake near the Arctic Ocean, Jan. 13, 2022. During the exercise, Precision Strike Teams were sent to pre-determined, remote points in the barren tundra via snow machines, snow shoes, and cross country skis, where they worked in sub-zero temperatures to set up a tactical C2 node comprised of High Frequency communication equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 19:49
    Photo ID: 7023966
    VIRIN: 210114-F-WV456-0478
    Resolution: 5422x3607
    Size: 27.98 MB
    Location: UTQIAGVIK, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    TACP
    Barrow
    3rd ASOS
    Point Barrow
    Utqiagvik
    Polar Quake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT