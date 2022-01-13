Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 10 of 13]

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    POINT BARROW, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Gabriel Noud, a communications apprentice assigned to the 673rd Communications Squadron, prepares radio equipment to send and receive communications with the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Strike Team in support of Exercise Polar Quake in Utqiagvik, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. Noud provided essential communications equipment support ensuring the equipment in the Tactical Operations Center was secure and fully functioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

