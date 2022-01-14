TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tristen Koolman, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron precision strike operator, discusses the best way to set up a remote command and control (C2) node in support of Exercise Polar Quake near the Arctic Ocean, Jan. 13, 2022. During the exercise, Precision Strike Teams were sent to pre-determined, remote points in the barren tundra via snow machines, snow shoes, and cross country skis, where they worked in sub-zero temperatures to set up a tactical C2 node comprised of High Frequency communication equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Location: UTQIAGVIK, AK, US