    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 1 of 13]

    TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean

    POINT BARROW, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen assigned to the 1st Air Support Operations Group, supported by Pararescuemen assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron and polar bear guards from Utqiagvik, Alaska, provide a demonstration of remote command and control capabilities to Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass during Exercise Polar Quake at Point Barrow, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. Bass checked in on Exercise Polar Quake to learn more about the U.S. Air Force’s capabilities and challenges when operating in extreme Arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    TACP
    CMSAF
    Barrow
    1st ASOG
    Utqiagvik

