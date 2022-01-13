U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenten Collins (left) and Staff Sgt. Matthew Glinski (right), both 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Strike Team supervisors, pack up High Frequency communication equipment following a successful demonstration of remote command and control (C2) capabilities in support of Exercise Polar Quake at Point Barrow, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. During the exercise, Precision Strike Teams were sent to pre-determined, remote points in the barren tundra via snow machines, snow shoes, and cross country skis, where they worked in sub-zero temperatures to set up a tactical C2 node comprised of High Frequency communication equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 19:49 Photo ID: 7023962 VIRIN: 210113-F-WV456-0621 Resolution: 5666x3770 Size: 13.92 MB Location: POINT BARROW, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.