U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trenten Collins (left) and Staff Sgt. Matthew Glinski (right), both 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Strike Team supervisors, pack up High Frequency communication equipment following a successful demonstration of remote command and control (C2) capabilities in support of Exercise Polar Quake at Point Barrow, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. During the exercise, Precision Strike Teams were sent to pre-determined, remote points in the barren tundra via snow machines, snow shoes, and cross country skis, where they worked in sub-zero temperatures to set up a tactical C2 node comprised of High Frequency communication equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7023962
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-WV456-0621
|Resolution:
|5666x3770
|Size:
|13.92 MB
|Location:
|POINT BARROW, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TACPs perform C2 ops near Arctic Ocean
LEAVE A COMMENT