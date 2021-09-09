210909-N-LK647-0163 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021), From left to right, Cmdr. Ernique Sesler, executive officer, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Tailar B. Lake, Operations Specialist 2nd Class Imani GarnerJohnson, and Lt. Estrellita Edmond pose for a photo following a Women, Peace, and Security conference aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

