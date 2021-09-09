210909-N-LK647-0134 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) Attendees of a Women, Peace, and Security conference aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) engage in a panel discussion, Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

