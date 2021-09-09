210909-N-LK647-0023 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jesus D. Arevalo, right, explains Deck Department capabilities to Angolan Navy sailors with the aid of a translator aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 10:51 Photo ID: 6828497 VIRIN: 210909-N-LK647-0023 Resolution: 4762x2679 Size: 1.9 MB Location: LUANDA, AO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210909-N-LK647-0023 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.