210909-N-LK647-0081 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) From left to right, Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Kylynn A. Lamar, Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Tailar B. Lake, Lt. Estrellita Edmond, Operations Specialist 2nd Class Imani GarnerJohnson, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Samantha A. Taylor pose for a photo before a Women, Peace, and Security conference aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

