210909-N-LK647-0031 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) Angolan Navy sailors engage in a partnership exchange with the crew of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

