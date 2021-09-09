210909-N-LK647-0130 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) Angola Navy Sub Lt. Fabio Carvalho, second from right, translates a speech for Operations Specialist 2nd Class Imani GarnerJohnson, left, and Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Kylynn Lamar, second from left, during a Women, Peace, and Security conference aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

