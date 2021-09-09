210909-N-LK647-0143 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) Crew members aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) and women leaders in the Angolan security sector and government pose for a photo following a Women, Peace, and Security conference, Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

