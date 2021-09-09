210909-N-LK647-0045 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Greg D. Wilson, right, demonstrates how to use a wooden wedge to stop a leak to Angolan Navy sailors during a partnership exchange between the two navies aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 10:52 Photo ID: 6828487 VIRIN: 210909-N-LK647-0045 Resolution: 4385x3132 Size: 2.37 MB Location: LUANDA, AO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210909-N-LK647-0045 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.