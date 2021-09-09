Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LUANDA, ANGOLA

    09.09.2021

    210909-N-LK647-0075 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) The crew aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) poses for a photo with Angolan Navy sailors during a partnership exchange, Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

