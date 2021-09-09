210909-N-LK647-0075 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) The crew aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) poses for a photo with Angolan Navy sailors during a partnership exchange, Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

